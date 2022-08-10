Iggy Azalea loves touring because it allows her to escape online negativity.

The 32-year-old rap star - who recently ended her short-lived retirement from the music industry - has revealed that touring reminds her that critical comments on social media are actually irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker wrote on Twitter: "Tour is my favorite time of year cause it reminds me annually nothing negative people say on here to me actually means anything and then I go home a lot richer. A dream really. [laughter emoji] (sic)"

Prior to that, Iggy blasted her online critics, saying that some of the comments she reads are "wild".

The outspoken star also claimed that, like her critics, she will stop being "reasonable" on social media from now onwards.

Iggy - who has more than seven million Twitter followers - said on the micro-blogging platform: "The way 90 percent of people online

actively pick and choose where their own line is drawn on s***, how to limbo around their own rules and my personal favorite:

Linking two unrelated things in an attempt to make a point…

is wild and legit super funny to me.

"Like f*** it, I’m gonna start being this way too on here.

I am no longer going to be reasonable online or consider logic.

And def not Nuance!!!!! (sic)"

In 2021, Iggy announced she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

But the chart-topping rapper recently confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"