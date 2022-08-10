Rockstar Games is determined to set new "creative benchmarks" with the next 'Grand Theft Auto' game.

The video game company has enjoy huge success with the money-spinning franchise - but Rockstar won't be resting on its laurels ahead of launching 'GTA 6'.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar, told PC Gamer during a financial update: "With development of the next entry in the 'Grand Theft Auto' series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases."

Zelnick previously hailed 'Grand Theft Auto' as one of the most successful franchises in the history of the entertainment industry.

'Grand Theft Auto V' has sold more than 140 million copies worldwide, underlining the popularity of the money-spinning franchise.

He said: "In the history of the entertainment industry, there's perhaps no experience that's more loved, more expansive, more critically-acclaimed and more successful than Rockstar Games' 'Grand Theft Auto'."

The iconic franchise first launched in 1997 and has, over the years, become one of the industry's most successful brands.