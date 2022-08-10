Microsoft is making improvements to the Xbox Series S.

The tech giant is giving developers more control over memory on the console, after creating a new Xbox software development kit.

The overarching ambition behind the move is to create more memory for developers to access for Xbox Series S titles, while also improving the performance of certain games.

In a video explaining the updates, Microsoft’s Game Dev team says: "Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers.

"This gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance in memory-constrained conditions."

The Xbox Series X and S consoles launched in 2020, and at the time, Xbox boss Phil Spencer hailed the success of the launch.

Spencer even took to Twitter to underline the success of the console launch.

The Xbox boss - who was a driving force behind the console - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. (sic)"