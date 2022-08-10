Apple is bringing back the much-loved battery percentage feature on the iPhone.

The iOS 16 software update will bring back the popular tool to keep a check on battery use, which disappeared from Face ID iPhones in 2017. The percentage left the iPhone X model that year.

It did, however, stay put on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The reason for the disappearance was an issue with the True Depth Camera System at the top of the Face ID iPhones, as the notch didn't allow enough room for displaying the percentage.

The feature will be available with the next iOS 16 public beta for every iPhone compatible with the latest operating software.