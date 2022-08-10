KSI 'shields' himself from online criticism

KSI has learned to "shield" himself from criticism.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper "reads everything" that people say about him online - but he's developed a way to stay calm and grounded in the face of criticism.

He shared: "I read everything. I think it is good to be obsessed with it. I see the good and the bad so I know what is going on.

"I don’t want to live in this fairytale world where everyone praises me and I am this God. I see what people say.

"The criticism, the ridiculous things and the good things. I feel like it helps keep me grounded. You have to train the mind to be able to rationalise and understand that, yes, there might be a bad comment but there are several other good comments."

KSI - whose real name is Olajide Olatunji - has learned how to cope with the negativity over recent years. However, he acknowledges that it takes "practice".

The 29-year-old star told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "You have to learn that it’s OK. It takes practice.

"I have had my ups and downs but most of the time I stay calm. It’s not easy, but you can shield yourself."

KSI previously admitted to being amazed by his own success.

The music star - who has worked with the likes of Anne-Marie and Craig David - confessed to surpassing his own expectations.

He said: "Twenty years ago when I was in the car with my parents, we'd listen to 'Seven Days' and 'Fill Me In' ... So I'm like, 'How have I ended up here?'"

But despite his fame and success, KSI still has a low-key approach to making music and he's determined to remain grounded.

He said: "It's crazy, like, I don't even go into studios. A lot of times, I just play the beat over and over and actually just write in my bedroom."

