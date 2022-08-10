Skepta's health struggles have "steered [his] life".

The 39-year-old music star has suffered with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and stomach ulcers since his twenties, and he admits that his health issues have had a huge impact on his day-to-day life.

In a candid Instagram post, he shared: "Through song lyrics or word of mouth some of you know I have suffered from IBS/stomach ulcers/problems since my early twenties.

"Apart from me not being able to maintain a steady weight, depression, short term memory loss, it also controls my moods, which has ultimately steered my Life. (sic)"

The 'Shutdown' hitmaker previously had an endoscopy, which allowed doctors to take a closer look inside his body. However, "nothing was found" by the medical experts and he's now planning to ask for an MRI scan in a bid to cure the "crippling waves of pain" in his stomach.

He wrote on Instagram: "I think the next thing for me to do is to book an MRI scan. But if anybody has any experience or advice about this kind of thing I would love to talk still."

Skepta ended his Instagram post by expressing his support for other people who are experiencing similar struggles.

He said: "Sending strength to anybody that has had to deal with stomach problems kmt smh the internal fights, the mood swings, losing things etc. are normal symptoms, just don’t let it ruin your life. (sic)"

Last month, meanwhile, Skepta was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

The music star took to Instagram to post a photo of the bottom half of his body in a hospital gown - although he didn't elaborate on his health issues.

Skepta - who has more than three million Instagram followers - captioned the image: "Say a little prayer for me."