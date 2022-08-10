Ben Affleck's house is for sale for $30 million.

The 'Tender Bar' actor is rumoured to have recently bought a mansion in Beverly Hills with new wife Jennifer Lopez, so it won't likely surprise fans to learn he has put his seven-bedroom Pacific Palisades abode on the market.

Ben first bought the lavish property - which was dubbed an "entertainer's dream" by Realtor.com - for $19.2 million in 2018 in a bid to be close to ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel.

The house as nine bathrooms, a gym, screening room, spa, a spacious living room with fireplace, a formal dining room - complete with butler's pantry - and a study.

The lavish abode also features a maid's room, a temperature controlled walk-in wine cellar and a family room fitted out with a full bar.

Moving trucks were recently pictured outside the house, at the same time as furniture and other items were being moved out of Jennifer's home, fuelling speculation about their new joint purchase.

The couple - who married in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas last month - are believed to have bought their new house from Australian billionaire James Packer, who paid around $60 million for it in 2018.

The house wasn't up for sale when Ben and Jennifer - who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - reportedly snapped up the 29,000 square foot property, with experts telling TMZ it hadn't even been shown off-market to anyone else.

The sprawling estate boasts a movie theatre, hair salon, gym, entertainment room, wine cellar and pool, as well as multiple guest houses for any visitors.