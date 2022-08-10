Tom Grennan has "recovered" from the unprovoked attack he suffered in April.

The 27-year-old singer spent time in hospital after being attacked during his US tour - but Tom insists he's now fully recovered from that incident and he doesn't hold any grudges.

He shared: "I’m not worried about going out after the attack because that is putting judgement on other people.

"Whoever did it had mental health problems and I hope they have found peace. I am good though. I’ve recovered."

Tom surrounds himself with "positive people with good energy" and he doesn't intend to let fame and success change him.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I like being at home and knowing what I am doing and who I am with.

"I’ve got a core group of mates from home that are my tightest. Right now I am surrounded by positive people with good energy. I’ve been putting it out into the atmosphere that I want good things and good things are happening."

Earlier this year, Tom admitted he was "at the wrong place at the wrong time" when he was attacked in New York City.

The ‘Little Bit Of Love’ singer was attacked outside a Manhattan bar after he performed a gig, and Tom suffered a ruptured ear drum during the dramatic incident.

He said: "I was attacked and had some money stolen off me.

"What happened was I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time and obviously was in the wrong place in New York at that point."

John Dawkins, his manager, previously released a statement about the incident, explaining that Tom was "the victim of an unprovoked attack".

He said in April: "In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

"Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

"Despite this, Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."