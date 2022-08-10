Kim Kardashian is "very supportive" of Pete Davidson's decision to attend therapy.

The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, recently called time on their high-profile romance, and it's subsequently emerged that the 'Saturday Night Live' star has turned to therapy after being repeatedly mocked by Kanye West - Kim's ex-husband - on social media.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy.

"Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things - now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."

Kanye responded to the news of Kim and Pete's break-up by taking to Instagram to post a mock New York Times newspaper story that featured the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".

The outspoken rap star subsequently removed the controversial post - but Kim was still left feeling angry and upset.

A source recently explained: "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the break-up, but this on top of it has tested her mentally."

The TV star - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - remains on good terms with Pete and she "won't tolerate" the rap star's reaction.

The insider explained that Kim is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this".

Kim and Pete dated for nine months and their recent split is said to have been a "mutual decision".

An insider also insisted that a reconciliation is an unlikely prospect.

The source said: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden.

"And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."