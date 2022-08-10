Rosie O'Donnell 'feels bad' for previously mocking Anne Heche

© BANG Media International

Tags

Rosie O'Donnell "feels bad" for making fun of Anne Heche.

The 'Volcano' star is currently in a "critical condition" in a coma in hospital after being involved in a fiery car crash last Friday (05.08.22) and the 60-year-old comic admitted the incident has made her reflect on a past incident when she mocked the actress.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Rosie said: “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens."

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star branded the crash a "tragic tale" and seemingly suggested Anne was driving under the influence.

She said: “If we have an honest discussion about drunk driving, we find out just how prevalent it is and that’s terrifying, isn’t it?

"I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone … and I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale. That car was on fire for a long time, they say."

Rosie then urged fans to seek help for alcoholism if they needed to.

She said: “Try it before it’s too late. Try it before you’re at your lowest.”

Rosie was referring to a 2001 interview in which Anne said she had created a second personality and a "fantasy world" as a form of escapism after being molested by her father, Donald Heche.

Anne said at the time: “I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia.

“I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”

A year later, the 'League of their Own' star branded the interview a "train wreck" and joked about Anne's past relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

She said: “What the hell kind of train wreck was that?

“She couldn’t just say, ‘I was a lesbian for two years, it didn’t work out for me?’”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended