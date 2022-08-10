Shawn Mendes has been "doing therapy" and hanging out with his loved ones.

The 23-year-old singer announced last week he was postponing his world tour to focus on his mental health after hitting "breaking point" and he is trying to "take it easy" during his break while relishing the opportunities he's not been able to embrace over the last few years.

Asked by TMZ how he has been spending his time, he said: "I'm taking a lot of time doing therapy, taking it easy man, spending time with family that I haven't been able to.

"I think for me it's just been about spending times doing things I haven't really done over the last few years, having dinner with friends and stuff."

The 'Stitches' hitmaker previously explained he finds it "difficult" being on the road so needed to take time off.

He wrote on Instagram last week: "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice.

"I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

Back in April, Shawn shared his issues in an open letter to fans, where he admitted struggling to be his true self in the public eye.

He wrote: "Sometimes I ask myself what it is and what is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though. I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth that they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide.

"The truth is even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated lol. The truth is ALSO that I’m okay. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”