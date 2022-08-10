Lori Loughlin has been granted permission to travel to Canada.

The 'Fuller House' actress - who spent two months in jail in 2020 after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California - filed a memorandum requesting permission to leave the US for a filming job and a day later, District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton granted her request.

According to documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', the District of Massachusetts were in support of the request and should Lori accept the job, she will spend a week working on the unnamed project in either September or October.

However, although the judge approved the request, the Canadian government will have the final say as to whether or not the 58-year-old actress - who was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine for her part in the scandal - will be allowed to cross the US border.

In March 2021, insiders told how Lori was "excited to work again" after being released from prison.

A source said at the time: "Lori's been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can't seem to find the right words.

"She fears no matter what she says, people can't get past this. At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive."

In December of that year, she appeared on GAC's 'When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas' and two months later, stepped out in public for Kris Jenner's star-studded Valentine's party.

In June, Lori made her return to the red carpet and the following month, she featured on a televised charity telethon.