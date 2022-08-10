Travis Scott made a record-breaking amount of money on merchandise at The O2 in London over the weekend.

The 31-year-old rap star sold more than $1 million in merchandise at his weekend concerts, setting a new UK record and overtaking the previous landmark set by Korean band BTS.

The chart-topping group sold just under $1 million worth of merchandise during their Love Yourself World Tour UK dates in London in October 2018, according to TMZ.

Ahead of his shows in London, Travis' team created some hoodies that were designed specifically for his shows at The O2. The hoodies sold for or $100 to $125, while shirts were sold for between $45 and $75, and hats were being sold for $45.

Travis was joined in London by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their two children - Stormi, four, and a six-month old baby boy whose name has not been revealed.

And, earlier this week, the loved-up couple were said to have "mastered being together".

A source shared: "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well.

"They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

The brunette beauty - who previously dated rap star Tyga -also loves that Travis takes such a hands-on approach to parenting.

The insider added: "Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that.

"He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."