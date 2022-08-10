Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had never met each other before becoming co-owners of a soccer team.

The 45-year-old actor and the 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star are now the co-owners of Wrexham AFC, after they first developed a friendship through social media.

Appearing alongside his Wrexham co-owner on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Ryan shared: "I kind of slid into your DMs.

"I saw Rob in one of the episodes of 'It's Always Sunny'. He did something that was absolutely spectacular. It was one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen. It was a dance sequence, it was all black and white and the rain ... I genuinely ... it was probably, pound for pound, the most gorgeous, beautifully shot and performed three minutes I'd ever seen on television.

"And I ... as I'm getting older I'm thinking, I've got to tell people when I appreciate them more. So, I happened to follow you on social media and I just DMd you and said, 'What I just saw on your show was spectacular!'"

Asked by Rob how many DMs he slides into, Ryan replied: "Not very often, but this one in particular changed my life because this is what led to us becoming co-owners, co-chairman of Wrexham."

Ryan also revealed how he broke the news to his wife, actress Blake Lively.

He said: "I remember when you reached out about this absolutely insane idea. I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I've bad news and I've really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is I might have bought half of a fifth tier football club in Wales.'"

Rob, 45, subsequently revealed that he'd never met Rob before they agreed to buy Wrexham in 2020.

He explained: "A lot of people are amazed to hear that we'd never met in person. We had this ... we had talked on the phone and had various Zooms and things like that, but we had never met each other in person."