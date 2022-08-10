Steve Martin isn’t going to look for any more acting roles.

‘The Only Murders In the Building’ star is ruling out doing any more television or movie roles after the end of the murder mystery Hulu original that he stars in alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The 76-year-old actor told the Hollywood Reporter: "We were very happy just doing the live show. There may be a natural end to that -- somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out -- but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Steve says his wife Anne Stringfield - who he has a nine-year-old daughter Mary with - doesn’t really believe that he’s ever going to retire from showbiz.

He said: "My wife keeps saying, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something. I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe."

The ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ star loves his “family life” and that is why he can’t “disappear” for months at a time.

Steve said: "I have a family life that's really fun. To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months."

The former ‘SNL’ star - who only agreed to do the show about a trio of murder mystery podcast lovers living a posh Upper West Side apartment building if Martin joined in - has previously spoken about how much he loves a good gossip with his 72-year-old co-star.

Last month, Steve said: "Marty and I are amused by egocentric mania, like when somebody's being too pompous.”