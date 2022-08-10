Millie Bobby Brown felt “powerless” during her “unhealthy” relationship with her ex Hunter Ecimovic.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star detailed feeling “vulnerable” while dating the now 22-year-old TikToker back in 2020.

The 18-year-old told Allure magazine: “I felt very vulnerable” and described their dynamic as a “unhealthy situation,” which ended in 2021.

Millie added that no one on the set of the Netflix sci-fi show set in the 80s “knew” what was happening between the pair.

She said: “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this, so So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself, and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

After their breakup, Hunter went on an Instagram Live in July last year and a made an array of vulgar comments about the teen star, asserting that he “groomed her” and stayed with at her house for eight months, prompting the ‘Enola Holmes’ star to embark on a “year of healing” before getting back out there in the dating scene and finding her new man, Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of rock god, Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie said: “It was a year of healing.

“When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f****** long.”

Millie explained to the magazine that she wants to “help” others in similar situations and show that she also struggles in relationships.

She said: “Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I’m not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions.”