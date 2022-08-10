Olivia Wilde says her ex Jason Sudeikis wanted to “embarrass” and “threaten” her by serving custody papers while on a panel.

The ‘Don't Worry Darling’ director and star believes that the ‘Ted Lasso’ star intended to mortify her by arranging the custody petition papers - for their two kids Daisy, five, and Otis, eight - while on stage at Comic Con.

The pair - who got together in 2011 and called off their engagement in 2020 - had been co-parenting and sharing custody as they split their time between New York, Los Angeles and London; the former where Olivia’s new boyfriend, Harry Styles, 28, resides and where she wants to permanently relocate to, leading Jason to file the motion. This has led to the bitter words between the former lovers as according to the motion to dismiss, the 38-year-old filmmaker labelled getting the envelope with “personal and confidential” from the 46-year-old actor while discussing her directorial debut as “outrageous legal tactics.”

In the filing seen by the Daily Mail, Olivia said: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

In April, an insider confirmed they were from the former ‘SNL’ star but denied wanting to do in such a public forum.

They said: Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”