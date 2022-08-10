Heather Rae El Moussa shared a sonogram photo of her unborn son.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star - who is expecting her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, 40 - gushed about how “special” it was to see the baby and how much she loved to “hear his heartbeat” in a series of posts on social media.

The 34-year-old reality television personality wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (09.08.22): “"This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special [heart face emoji]. I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat."

Heather admitted that “as a new mom-to-be, these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve wracking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible.”

She added: "Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little [peek] at our boy made my week.”

Heather Rae - who is already step-mother to Tarek’s two kids, Taylor,11, and Brayden, seven, with Christina Hall, a fellow TV real estate lover who starred with her ex on 'Flip or Flop' - has been very open about her journey to conception and opting to go through IVF to insure she becomes a mother.

The ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ stars announced they were expecting last month in a series of sweet beachside snaps. Later, they revealed the gender of their baby on social media.

Tarek and Heather Rae both wrote on the same post: “Baby boy El Moussa [blue heart emoji].”

Last week, Heather missed out on a trip away with Tarek and the kids, labelling the health risks and disobeying doctor’s orders as “not worth it”

She said: "It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."