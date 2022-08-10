Dionne Warwick says her friend Dame Olivia Newton-John was a “sweetheart”.

The ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ diva called the ‘Grease’ star and her good pal - who died on Monday (08.08.22) aged 72 more than 30 years after being diagnosed with breast cancer - was “one of the nicest people” she ever met.

The 81-year-old music legend told Entertainment Tonight: "We kind of just hit it off. You know how girls are, and such a sweetheart. I mean, one of the nicest people I've ever met in a long, long time. She was Olivia. I think that was the charm that she never changed. She was Olivia."

Dionne - who got Olivia on her chat show ‘Dionne!’ in the 90s - said performing with the ‘Xanadu’ star was like “hanging out” with a girlfriend.

She said: "It was two girlfriends on stage hanging out. That's exactly what it was, and that's how I'm gonna always remember it, being around her and singing with her and being a part of her life, musically especially. She was very generous, very, when it came to performing with anyone. She kind of laid back when she needed to and gave it all she had when she had to. It was a lot of fun working with her. Very easy."

The ‘Heartbreaker’ congress remarked that their duet, ‘Wishin’ and Hopin’ on Dionne’s 2006 album, ‘My Friends and Me’ was “very easy to sing”.

Dionne said: "You know, when you find songs that are as lovely as that and meaningful as that, it's very easy to sing."

Many other stars have come out to sing the praises of the late ‘Magic’ himaker and how she touched their lives.

John Travolta - who starred opposite Olivia’s Sandy Olsen as Danny Zuko in the 1978 movie musical - led tributes.

The 68-year-old actor wrote: "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

“Your Danny, your John.”