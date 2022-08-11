Armie Hammer allegedly texted a woman he was “100 per cent a cannibal".

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star is now the subject of a new documentary series, 'House of Hammer' - which includes testimony from two alleged victims of his sexual fetishes - after he was accused of rape and battery by 24-year-old woman, which he strongly denies and checked into a rehab in May 2021 for substance and sex issues.

A text - apparently from Armie to one of his alleged victims - sent to one of two women read: "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Courtney Vucekovich, one of a pair of women who claim the 35-year-old disgraced actor assaulted her, detailed the abuse she allegedly endured, saying that things started fantastically “but then things change" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time."

She detailed how the mention of cannibalism meant she spent ages “freaking out” and it was the only thing Armie ever “wanted to ever talk about”.

Courtney also claims she got a message from him that said: “I’m going to bite the f*** out of you” and photos of rope texted to her by him.

Of the rope, she said: "The ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles, and you're completely immobilized. I was closing my eyes until it ended.”

Julia Morrison, the second accuser featured in the documentary, got a text she says she got from Armie that reads: "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f*** strangers for me."

Julia claims that she got a voice note from the ‘Rebecca’ star, saying: "My bet was going to involve showing into her place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you."

In the three-part series, due to debut on Discovery Plus next month, they share string of texts - which they assert came from Armie, who according to reports works as a timeshare dealer in the Cayman Islands - detailing his apparent intentions.

One reads: "You are mine! You hear me? I own you now. I'll own you forever"

Another goes: "I decide when you eat, when you sleep. When you f***."

The scandal - which was prompted by texts leaked in January 2021 - has been labelled “bulls***” by the ‘Social Network’ star - who has daughter Harper, seven, and son Ford, five with his ex Elizabeth Chambers - but has since been fired from many projects in Hollywood.