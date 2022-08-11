Dame Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling says his late wife was the “most courageous woman”.

The widower of the late ‘Grease’ star - who died on Monday (08.08.22) after being diagnosed with breast cancer 30 years ago - praised “their love” on her Instagram account.

He said that Olivia - who he tied the knot in 2008 - was "the most courageous woman".

John wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (10.08.22): "At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible," he added. "It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

He added: "Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to 'work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

Despite the pain of his loss, he admitted his pain is “healed” by the memory of Olivia - who has 36-year-old daughter Chloe with her ex Matt Lattanzi - and her love.

John said: "Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward," Easterling wrote before concluding the message by thanking Newton-John's fans, friends and colleagues for their love and support. "Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way. Onward Ho, John Easterling."

He was the one to share the news of her passing earlier this week, writing on Facebook: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."