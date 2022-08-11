Britney Spears says her Instagram posts are not why her kids don’t want to visit her.

The ‘Circus’ pop princess denied that her nude photos on social media are the reason her two sons - Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, - don’t want to stay at her house anymore as their issues pre-date her more liberal usage of the photo sharing app since she was released from the 14 year conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her financial, health and professional decisions.

The 40-year-old superstar wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (10.08.22): "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone...it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my INSTAGRAM...it was LONG before Instagram...I gave them everything...Only one word: HURTFUL...I’ll say it...My mother told me “You should GIVE them to their dad” ...I’m sharing this because I can...Have a good day folks!!!”

She also added “the situation should have been 100 percent dealt with privately and definitely not online,” taking aim at their father’s Kevin Federline’s recent tell-all to the Daily Mail.

Britney said: “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all the controversy and trauma in my home… I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home [red heart emoji] !!!

She also said: “I looked forward to seeing my kids every week… It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days… maybe 3 days …. But then the next week they stayed for only one day [sad face emoji]. Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with that that age… but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL … they would come visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room .. I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind !!! REMEMBER … if I speak up as a woman or something argumentative like I did with a dance move saying no to it, I got sent to that place for 4 months !!!”

Britney - who recently wed Sam Asghari, 28 - revealed that her two kids told her “we may come here less” and that she was okay with that but rang Kevin and said that they "are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on, but I feel like they are being pretty harsh."

The ‘Circus’ hitmaker revealed that her ex said he "would never let them make that decision on their own … I would never do that to you."

Britney added: "I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids …. Everything was about them!!! For them to knock the breath out of me … see you can’t fix me!!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart!! I will forever have trauma and I know this, I’ve accepted it."

“It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love… like my kids [house emoji]!!!”

The 'Piece of Me' singer has spoken out before about Kevin - who she was married to between 2004 and 2007 - speaking to the press, as last week, she wrote on Instagram: "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.

