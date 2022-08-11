Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce.

The 66-year-old model filed for divorce from the 91-year-old media mogul last month, and the former couple have now officially gone their separate ways and have vowed to "remain good friends".

A joint statement from Robert S. Cohen, attorney for Rupert Murdoch, and Judy Poller, attorney for Jerry Hall reads: "Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce.

"They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."

It comes after it emerged on Wednesday (10.08.22) that Jerry had requested the Los Angeles Superior Court cancel the divorce petition.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, a document said the divorce could be dismissed "without prejudice".

A note was reported to have been filed by Ronald Brot, Jerry's California lawyer, with Tuesday's (09.08.22) date.

News of the pair's split was first reported in June, and in July it was revealed Jerry had filed for divorce to officially end their union.

She was said to have cited "irreconcilable differences", requested spousal support and for her husband - who is said to have an estimated net worth of around $20 billion - to pay her legal fees in the paperwork filed in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County.

The documents added that Jerry did not want the court to award support to her estranged husband.

In her filing, Jerry said she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all assets and debts, and will amend this Petition when the information has been ascertained".

The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London on March 4, 2016, before holding a wedding service at Fleet Street's St. Brides Church the next day.

At the time of their nuptials, Rupert claimed he was "the luckiest and happiest man in the world".

The media tycoon - who owns both The Times and The Sun newspapers in the UK - was first married to Patricia Booker, with whom he had Prudence, 64, before splitting from her in 1967.

He then married his second wife Anna Maria Torv later that year and the couple had Elisabeth, 53, Lachlan, 50 and James, 49 together but he went on to marry Wendi Deng in 1999, just days after his divorce from Anna.

However, Rupert and Wendi - who have children Grace, 20, and Chloe, 19, together - divorced in 2013.

Jerry previously had a long-term relationship with Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger in the 1990s and has children Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and 24-year-old Gabriel with him.

They parted ways in 1999 when she discovered that he had had an affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez.