Lottie Tomlinson has given birth.

The 23-year-old make-up artist - who is the brother of former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson - and former pro tennis player Lewis Burton have welcomed their first child together into the world, a baby boy.

Lottie posted a picture of their newborn on her Instagram Stories, and added the caption: "dreams do come true [love heart emoji]"

Lewis reposted the message and had earlier shared a picture of Lottie, writing on his Stories: "Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you [baby emoji]"

Lottie's sister Phoebe Tomlinson shared a picture of her pregnant sibling, and confirmed the newborn is a boy.

She wrote: "i am beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both @lottietomlinson @mrlewisburton (sic)"

In February, Lottie and Lewis announced the news they were expecting a baby together.

Lottie shared an image of her growing bump as Lewis cradled her stomach.

She captioned the post: "Just the 3 of us."

Commenting on the post, Lewis wrote: "I love you both forever."

Lottie’s sister Daisy shared her relief that her sibling had gone public with her pregnancy, saying: "Finally I can screammmm about it. I love you 3 so much. (sic)"

Lewis started dating Lottie in July 2020 and their romance was soon confirmed when they were seen holidaying together in Ibiza.

He was previously dating British TV presenter Caroline Flack when she tragically ended her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020, however, the pair were not permitted to have contact with each other since December 2019, due to her bail conditions over charges of an alleged assault on him.

Caroline had denied the charges against her, and Lewis had called for them to be dropped.

Lottie has also had tragedy in her life. She lost her 18-year-old sister Felicite following an accidental overdose, and her mother Johannah died from leukaemia in 2016.