Jason Oppenheim has hinted at his new girlfriend Marie-Lou appearing on season six of 'Selling Sunset'.

The Oppenheim Group president - who split from ex Chrishell Stause in December 2021 - started dating the model recently and he's suggested she will join him on the Netflix show.

He said: "Well, the new season of 'Selling the OC' is coming out in like two weeks, which we just watched actually this last week. It was really good. I finally got a chance to watch it.

"We're just getting into filming 'Selling Sunset', and I don't know the details - in a week or two I think I'll now more."

On whether his new lover will be seen on the next series, he replied: "I hope so. We're talking about it. Yes, like a little scene."

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old real estate broker couldn't say for sure but he is hoping Heather Rae El Moussa will be back.

Talking about the pregnant realtor, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm seriously hoping that Heather's back, but we'll see.

"But I'm not allowed to comment on anything specific."

Jason had recently admitted he's hopeful for the future with Marie-Lou.

He said last month: "I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon.

"It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

Jason had sparked rumours of a new romance during a recent holiday to Mykonos, and on July 8 he was seen locking lips with Marie-Lou.

She also shared a shot of them together on the Greek island, with her arm around him as they beamed for the camera in front of a sunset.

Posting the snap on her Instagram Story, she simply wrote: "Selling Sunset season 6 coming soon."

Jason has insisted he is "in a great space" after his breakup, and he feels "super" to be dating again.