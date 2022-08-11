Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have led tributes to Kylie Jenner on her 25th birthday.

The billionaire businesswoman turned a quarter of a century on Wednesday (10.08.22), and she celebrated in style on a tropical vacation with a firework display.

Her half-sister Kim, 41, shared how her sibling "amazes" her with how "protective" she is of her "loved ones".

Kim captioned a series of snaps of the pair glammed up on the birthday trip: “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol).

“Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is.

“You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.

“Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!”

Mom Kris Jenner, 66, posted a series of snaps of Kylie as a youngster, including one of her dressed in a 'Teletubbies' costume, and then ended with a more recent snap of her and her daughter.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch hailed the Kylie Cosmetics founder a "delicious force of nature".

She gushed in the caption: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!

“You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!”

Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner, 26, is also on the getaway and posted a series of snaps of the sisters as kids on her Instagram Story.

The beauty mogul's partner, Travis Scott - with whom she has daughter Stormi, four, and a six-month-old son, whose name is not public - posted a risqué birthday message on his Instagram Story.

The 31-year-old hip-hop star shared a date night snap of the pair and wrote: "That's the want it now loook."

He also wrote: "Happy Birthday mi love. (sic)"