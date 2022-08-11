Spotify has updated its home page to include new discovery feeds.

The streaming giant - which offers more than 180 million subscribers worldwide a catalogue of over 70 million songs and almost four million podcasts - is rolling out a new experience for users which will display the categories of Music and Podcasts and Shows as individual feeds, with the feature available now on Android and set to launch on Apple's iOS in due course.

In a blog post, Spotify said: "Spotify’s Home is a go-to spot to find new recommendations and revisit recent favorites. And with an upcoming update to Home, users will get a gateway to great content they will love—from tried-and-true playlists to new artists and thought-provoking podcasts.

"This week, we are launching a new Home experience that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts and Shows. The feature is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS. By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that moment. The updated interface will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations."

The company went on to explain that users will now have "quick access to suggestions based on their music taste" for the music feed, while the Podcasts and Shows section will allow users to "head straight to new episodes of their favorite shows."