Waterstones is suffering delivery delays after changing to tech system Blue Yonder.

The book retailer - which has almost 300 stores across the UK - was inundated with complaints after some customers claimed to have been waiting six weeks for their orders and later confirmed that the fault had come along after they teamed up with Blue Yonder to maintain stock levels on a computer system but insisted that they "cannot blame" the software company entirely.

A representative for Waterstones told TechMonitor: "Unfortunately, no amount of sophisticated new warehouse systems changes the fact that as booksellers we choose what to buy, sometimes being a little too reticent, sometimes too enthusiastic,” it said. “We can’t blame Blue Yonder for this."

The representative went on to explain that the company "very much regrets" the delays and that the bookseller hopes to have ameliorated the situation by late August or early September.

They added: "Waterstones last month upgraded the system that manages stock distribution from our warehouse to Blue Yonder technology. But this is now operational, with stock flowing to our bookshops and customers alike. Over the implementation period, however, a backlog of orders was created which we are now processing as quickly and efficiently as we can. We have been in contact with customers whose orders have been delayed to apologise for the inconvenience. We very much regret the unusual slowness, and we are pleased to have orders running again normally.

"Our expectation is to have the backlog of stock deliveries into shops caught up over the quiet August period, with August new releases now being processed without delay. Indeed, by September we anticipate beginning to benefit from the much more sophisticated platform now at our disposal.