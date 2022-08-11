Elon Musk has sold $6.9bn of his Tesla shares.

The 51-year-old magnate - who founded the electric car company back in 2003 and was set to purchase Twitter for a reported $44bn - had a change of heart about purchasing the social media platform and set to stand trial for failing to carry out agreements in the contract.

But, the multi-billionaire has admitted he is selling shares in order to "avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock" and believes that it is "unlikely" that he will be forced to close the deal with Twitter.

Financial expert Sawyer Merritt posted an image on Twitter which appeared to show the sales figures for the shares and asked Elon: "Are you done selling?"

In a tweet, Elon replied: "Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock."

It comes after Tesla reported back in July 2022 that it had offloaded 75% of its Bitcoin, which was worth about $2bn at the end of 2021.

During an earnings call, Elon said: "This should not be taken as some verdict of bitcoin. We haven’t sold any of our dogecoin [Cryptocurrency] is not something we think about a lot. It’s a side show to the side show … The fundamental good of Tesla and the reason we’re doing this is to have the day of sustainable energy come sooner. That’s our goal. We’re neither here nor there on the matter of cryptocurrency."