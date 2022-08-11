Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy have all got matching tattoos.

The 45-year-old rap star has shown off his new ink - which sits on the inside of his arm, just above his elbow - in an Instagram photo.

Steve, 24, and Lil Uzi, 27, have also got the same tattoos, and they've been happy to pose alongside the chart-topping rap star for a social media snap.

Their tattoos read, "We here forever technically", and have been inked in two different fonts by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Meza Fram, who has also shared the photo on her Instagram account.

Steve - who released his debut album, 'Apollo XXI', in 2019 - captioned his social media post with the phrase "We here forever technically". And in response, Lil Uzi commented: "Technically [shrugging and bat emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, in recent days, Kanye is said to have "upset" his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with his reaction to the news that she's split from comedian Pete Davidson.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker appeared to revel in their break-up, taking to social media to post a mock New York Times newspaper story that featured the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".

A source recently explained: "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the break-up, but this on top of it has tested her mentally."

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - remains on good terms with Pete and she "won't tolerate" the rap star's reaction.

The insider explained that Kim is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this".

Kim and Pete dated for nine months and their split is said to have been a "mutual decision".

The source said: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden.

"And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."