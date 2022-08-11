Stella McCartney is backing a £164 million eco-fund to help the production of sustainable fashion.

The 50-year-old designer and environmental activist partnered with venture capital firm Collaborative Fund to launch the new Collab SOS, which will “invest in sustainable solutions and founders for better business and a cleaner future."

It is part of committed vegetarian Stella’s hope she can help reduce the impact the fashion industry has on the planet.

She said on social media to mark the launch: “I am so proud to announce the launch of SOS Fund in partnership with @CollabFund.

“This incredible new $200M fund invests in sustainable solutions and founders for better business, a cleaner future, and a brighter, more hopeful world to live in.

“I have been part of SOS since day one and we have already invested in pioneering and innovating companies, including @BoltThreads – who create the @Mylo_Unleather used in my #Frayme Mylo™️, the world’s first-ever mycelium luxury bag.

“Join us: sos.fund.”

The fund will invest in companies working to develop more sustainable materials, ingredients, energy and supply chains.

Investments include mushroom-based leather alternative manufacturer, Bolt Threads, and AligKnit, a company making yarn from kelp.

The move comes amid growing investment interest in materials and technologies that could reduce the fashion industry’s environmental impact.

It follows Stella collaborating with Adidas on a collection of maternity sports clothes designed to adapt to women's bodies “through each stage of motherhood”.

Stella, who also recently worked with Adidas on a leopard-print football kit for English club Arsenal's women's team, believes that the collection will enable mothers to express themselves better through clothing, especially when compared with other sportswear on the maternity clothing market.

She said: “Too often, maternity performance wear is muted and pared back and we’re so proud to be introducing our first ever collection that reimagines pregnancy workout style.

“Each piece is designed for comfort first, but with technical details and bold colours that allow new and expectant mothers to express themselves.”