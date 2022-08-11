Angus Cloud broke his scull after falling into a construction pit in 2013.

The 24-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Fezco on 'Euphoria' - has revealed that a bad fall left him nursing a serious head injury and he still has a visible scar as a reminder of the incident.

Referring to the scar on his head, Angus explained: "I broke my skull on Friday the 13th."

The actor recalled walking home alone at night in Oakland, California, when he fell into a construction pit in the dark and suffered a potentially life-threatening injury.

Angus - who suffered internal bleeding in his skull and also broken fingers - told Variety: "I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom. I was trapped. But they wasn't gonna find me down there. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it."

Despite his injuries, Angus can still remember climbing out of the pit and making his way back to his mother's house.

The actor recalled going into "survival mode" following the dramatic incident.

He said: "I started throwing up hella mouthfuls of crimson red blood. So then my mama took me to the children's hospital, and they saved my life. That's what the scar's from. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and sealed me back up, and that was that."

Angus suffered "minor brain damage" in the fall. But the actor still believes he had a lucky escape in the grand scheme of things.

He shared: "It was damn near like nothing really happened. I'm so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it's so minor it ain't even really worth speaking about."