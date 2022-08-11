Denise Richards doesn't regret her marriage to Charlie Sheen.

The 51-year-old actress separated from the Hollywood star in 2006, when she was six months pregnant with their second daughter - but Denise doesn't regret her decision to get married.

The actress - who has Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with Charlie - said: "I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie. Because I really do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters."

Despite this, Denise decided to separate from Charlie - who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse - because she wouldn't want her daughters to be married to a similar man.

The TV star - who was married to Charlie between 2002 and 2006 - told the 'Divorced Not Dead' podcast: "I said to myself: 'Would I want my daughters to be married to this man?' No offence to him but it’s true."

Denise has maintained legal custody of their daughters, but she's also been keen for her kids to have a relationship with Charlie.

She said: "There is a lot that the public doesn't know, and you never know what goes on behind closed doors.

"The times where he was in a good space and able to, I wanted the girls to get to know their dad for him and not what he struggles with. I wanted them to know their dad for them and not what they may or may not read about him."

In June, Charlie admitted that he'd "overlooked and dismissed" issues surrounding his daughter's decision to join OnlyFans.

The actor initially criticised his daughter Sami for joining the platform - but he subsequently changed his mind and came out in support of his daughter and his ex-wife.

Charlie acknowledged that Denise had "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed".

He added: "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."