Lori Harvey is determined to "date on [her] terms".

The 25-year-old model got engaged to soccer star Memphis Depay in 2017 and although their relationship didn't work out, Lori learned some important lessons about her about herself and about love.

She reflected: "I almost got married very young.

"I felt like I hadn't really experienced anything. I didn't really know myself, I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I just feel like I hadn't really experienced life."

Lori ultimately came to the conclusion that she wants to date on her own terms.

She added: "However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."

The model - who dated Hollywood star Michael B Jordan between 2020 and 2022 - also admits that her outlook has changed over recent years.

Lori explained that she doesn't want the same things at 25 that she wanted at 21.

She told the 'Luv2SeeIt' YouTube series: "Two different mindsets. Like, I don't even know her anymore.

"She's not here anymore. This is who we're dealing with today."

Meanwhile, in June, Lori revealed she was in a "really good space" following her split from Michael.

The model was also excited about the summer and being able to enjoy herself without having to worry about COVID restrictions.

Lori - who is the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey - shared: "I'm excited for the summer. I'm in a really, really good space.

"I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we're off lockdown. So I feel good!"

What's more, Lori felt excited about the prospects for her own skincare brand, SKN By LH.

She said: "Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I've been working on, so I'm extremely excited to share that with everybody."