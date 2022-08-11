Cheryl Burke is undecided about her 'Dancing with the Stars' future.

The 38-year-old dancer admits she isn't sure how long she'll remain on the long-running TV show, having first joined 'Dancing with the Stars' back in 2006.

She shared: "Where I'm at right now is I'm not overthinking it right this second. Because, if I do another season of 'Dancing with the Stars', I just need to do it, when the time comes. Whether this will be my last season or not, I don't know."

Cheryl struggles with body image and body dysmorphia, and she suggested that taking a step back from her dance career could actually help her to deal with the issue.

The TV star also discussed the possibility of getting pregnant or adopting at some point in time.

She told Allison Kugel on the 'Allison Interviews' podcast: "I would prefer not to have to put myself in a dance costume and just let myself gain weight.

"I do believe I will start to love my body more when I don't have to shove my a** into a dance costume. So, right now [the possibility of getting pregnant] is on hold."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Cheryl admitted that alcohol has been "on her mind" a lot more than usual.

The dancer has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past, and she admitted that she'd been thinking about drinking again, having previously vowed to give up alcohol.

She shared: "I'm trying to practice what I preach and I'm trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour.

"Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately. But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal."