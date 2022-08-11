Liani Kotcher wants Leigh Janiak to direct adaptation of Ski Weekend

© BANG Media International

Tags

Liani Kotcher wants Leigh Janiak to direct the adaptation of 'Ski Weekend'.

The 42-year-old author penned the young adult survival thriller under the pseudonym of Rektok Ross and now that it is being turned into a movie, she would "love" someone like Ligh Janiak to direct since she can "appreciate" the horror genre because of her work on the 'Fear Street' trilogy.

She said: "I would love to have someone on board who really appreciates late 80s, 90s horror thrillers. Someone like Leigh Janiak who just did the 'Fear Street' trilogy. I think she’s incredible. I do love her. I know they’re just doing TV, but The Duffer Brothers. Someone who you can tell has the heart and the passion because I feel like it’s not horror, but it’s a lot of that love that went into those late 90s movies is kind of who I envision. There’s a lot of Easter eggs, there’s the fun, having the fun together as they’re driving up. I want someone who can shoot that and can get that feeling on the screen."

The entertainment journalist added that finding a director for the movie - which will tell the six teenagers and a dog on an ill-fated ski trip - is the "hardest thing" but the goal is to find someone to has shot a horror movie well in the past.

She told Collider: "[Finding a director] next step, and that’s something we’ve begun to talk about. I think it’s one of the hardest things, but also, the most satisfying when done right is to shoot a contained movie. And I think obviously looking into the past, we’d love to have someone that has shot a contained movie and done it well. So for me, obviously my outlook is to start there and then branch out from there."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended