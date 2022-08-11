The soundtrack to 'Phantasy Star II' is to be released on vinyl.

The science fantasy role-playing video game - which was initially released by Sega in 1989 for the Sega Genesis and served as a sequel to its 1989 predecessor - will launch a limited-edition release of the music heard on and inspired by the game and the collectible is available for release now.

A description of the item reads: "﻿Ship to Shore PhonoCo. is proud to present the original video game soundtrack to Sega’s seminal Sci-fi RPG Phantasy Star II! Tokuhiko Uwabo returns on soundtrack duty, once again combining complex, contemplative melodies with driving percussion. Not just music for nostalgia junkies but also for the fine connoisseurs of VGM!This limited edition LP features the original soundtrack from the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive game pressed on a Ship to Shore exclusive “Rolf Nei” blue and magenta swirl vinyl."

The collector's item will also come with an eight-page booklet featuring "rare" artwork from the hit game, complete with new liner notes describing the 22-track collection from 'Retronauts' podcast host Jeremy Parish.

The vinyl is expected to be shipped from October 2022 and retails for $30.

Pre-order at https://shiptoshoremedia.com/products/phantasy-star-ii