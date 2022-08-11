Brett Goldstein did "400 pushups a day" for his role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'

The 42-year-old actor made a cameo appearance as Hercules in the latest instalment of the Marvel Comics movie franchise alongside leading actor Chris Hemsworth and was only given two weeks to bulk up.

He said: "When I spoke to [director] Taika Waititi, I said, 'You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian?' and I said to him 'When is this filming?' It was like in two weeks, and I was like, “I mean, I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels …” I said, “He doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?' And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 pushups that day. I was fit to explode. I did the best I could on that day, yeah."

The 'Ted Lasso' star then joked that he will now be dramatically increasing the protein in his diet in order to keep up with his new regime.

He told The Playlist: "I’m going to eat 30 chickens a day from now on; it will be fine!"

Bret also explained that he had "no idea" that he would end up playing the role of the Roman God in the movie and initially thought the whole thing was a "wind up."

He said: ", I didn’t know what it was for. I was told that some Marvel people would like to have a Zoom with you, and I met with them and it was just so surreal because…it was literally out of the blue one night and I was very busy and it was like, 'Can you make time for a Zoom?” 'Yes, sure.' And they go on Zoom and they just told me what you see in the film, which is they sort of opened with, 'So Russell Crowe is Zeus.' And then they turn around and they reveal 'It’s Hercules; it’s you.' And I went, 'What? Are you serious? Are you f*****with me? Is this a wind up?' So yeah, it was as surprising to me as I think it has been to other people."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is in cinemas now.