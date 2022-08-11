Street Fighter introduces a brand new character Kimberly

© BANG Media International

'Street Fighter 6' will feature a brand new character called Kimberly.

The team behind the competitive fighting video game franchise - which was launched back in 1987 and is set to release its latest installment across Microsoft Windows, PlayStation and XBox platforms in 2023 - has revealed that the new game will feature a "spunky new ninja" with an 80s-inspired look as well as a the return of "sadistic thrill-seeker" Juri.

A message on Street Fighter's official Twitter account read: "Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join #StreetFighter6 when it arrives in 2023! Spray cans, a portable cassette player, and motorcyles have never looked more fresh."

In a press release, developers Capcom went on to explain that while Kimberly has had an "ordinary upbringing", she is something of a "prodigy" who graduated from university earlier.

The statement read: "Kimberly, the newest ninja in the Street Fighter series, had an ordinary upbringing, but she’s a prodigy who graduated college early and now wants to be a full-fledged ninja. Because of this, Kimberly invited herself to become Guy’s student. She is infatuated with ’80s pop culture hence why she always carries a portable cassette player with her.

"As a devoted student to Bushinryu, Kimberly has trained body and mind in order to execute traditional ninja techniques. Street Fighter fans may recognize a few of Kimberly’s special moves from Guy or Zeku’s kits such as Sprint, a swift dash forward, which can be followed up with a variety of moves depending on the situation. Nue Twister is an air throw where Kimberly grabs an airborne opponent and smashes them into the ground below."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended