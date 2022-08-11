'Street Fighter 6' will feature a brand new character called Kimberly.

The team behind the competitive fighting video game franchise - which was launched back in 1987 and is set to release its latest installment across Microsoft Windows, PlayStation and XBox platforms in 2023 - has revealed that the new game will feature a "spunky new ninja" with an 80s-inspired look as well as a the return of "sadistic thrill-seeker" Juri.

A message on Street Fighter's official Twitter account read: "Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join #StreetFighter6 when it arrives in 2023! Spray cans, a portable cassette player, and motorcyles have never looked more fresh."

In a press release, developers Capcom went on to explain that while Kimberly has had an "ordinary upbringing", she is something of a "prodigy" who graduated from university earlier.

The statement read: "Kimberly, the newest ninja in the Street Fighter series, had an ordinary upbringing, but she’s a prodigy who graduated college early and now wants to be a full-fledged ninja. Because of this, Kimberly invited herself to become Guy’s student. She is infatuated with ’80s pop culture hence why she always carries a portable cassette player with her.

"As a devoted student to Bushinryu, Kimberly has trained body and mind in order to execute traditional ninja techniques. Street Fighter fans may recognize a few of Kimberly’s special moves from Guy or Zeku’s kits such as Sprint, a swift dash forward, which can be followed up with a variety of moves depending on the situation. Nue Twister is an air throw where Kimberly grabs an airborne opponent and smashes them into the ground below."