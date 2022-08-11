Mario Kart is "adding new ways to play."

The Nintendo video game series - which sees players compete as various characters from the Super Mario franchise in go-kart races while using various power-up items - will offer fans of the mobile app spin-off an "upgrade" to be rolled out in early September.

Nintendo tweeted: "With the #MarioKartTour multiplayer update at the end of September, we're adding new ways to play multiplayer, and removing Gold Races (available only to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers; see in-game notification for more details). Look for more info in early September!"(sic)

Meanwhile, the news came just hours before it was announced that the app will be launching White Tanooki Mario - which features the famed Italian plumber - dressed in a white catusit as players navigate him through candy-themed level known as The Sundae Tour.

On Wednesday, (10.08.22), Nintendo tweeted: "White Tanooki Mario debuts alongside the Mint Berry Balloons glider, the delicious Ice-Cream Minibus kart, and more! These karts and gliders are sure to get your sweet tooth revving! Tanooki Rosalina is making a comeback too! The Sundae Tour starts today in #MarioKartTour!"

'Mario Kart Tour' is available for download on Apple's App Store on iOS as well as from the Google Play store on Android.