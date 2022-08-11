Meagan Good is keen to start a family.

The 41-year-old actress and DeVon Franklin finalised their divorce earlier this year, but Meagan is now looking to the future and has revealed she's still keen to have children one day.

Asked what's next for her, Meagan shared: "A lot more directing. Hopefully kids at some point, or a kid.

"Travelling, more travelling. Creating more vehicles for young, black girls. Make sure that they are able to show that they are more than how somebody may see them, but that they're capable of so many different things.

"A lot more talking, mentoring, speaking. So, it just depends."

The actress stars alongside Jamie Foxx in the new action movie 'Day Shift', and the Hollywood star remains keen to do more "kick a** stuff" in the coming years.

Meagan - who previously starred in movies such as 'Shazam!' and 'Saw V' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The biggest thing for me, I was like, as I got into my 40s, I want to do more action - I want to do more kick a** stuff.

"I want to show that we do this at this age. We are our best and moving into our best to come."

Meagan also relished the experience of working with Jamie on their new movie.

She said: "It was amazing to work alongside of him. He's just a ball of energy and light and love.

"He wants to make sure that everybody is having a beautiful day and having fun. That's really important, because when you're on set, it's quality of life. You're not just showing up for work, you're showing up for life, and you want that quality to be special."