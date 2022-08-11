Kylie Jenner enjoyed "a very intimate and relaxing trip" to celebrate her 25th birthday.

The make-up mogul marked the special occasion by flying out with a group of girlfriends and some of her family for her birthday celebrations.

A source told E! News: "They have been spending time relaxing by the pool and the beach while having drinks and quality girl time."

Kylie - who turned 25 on Wednesday (10.08.22) - was joined on the trip by her mom Kris Jenner, sister Kendall and Kylie's four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie "loves that she can bring Stormi along and celebrate these milestones with her", according to the insider.

The brunette beauty - who also has a six-month-old son, whose name has not been revealed, with rap star Travis Scott - shared some behind-the-scenes clips of her birthday celebrations on TikTok.

Kylie turned to the video-sharing app to post a clip of herself wearing a pink mini dress while holding a drink.

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Kylie and Travis, 31, have "mastered being together".

The loved-up couple are "successfully co-parenting" and they're very happy in their relationship.

The source said: "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well.

"They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

Kylie - who previously dated rap star Tyga - also loves that Travis takes such a hands-on approach to parenting.

The insider added: "Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that.

"He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."