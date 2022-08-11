Dame Olivia Newton-John never took being alive "for granted".

The ‘Grease’ star passed away on Monday (08.08.22), aged 73, more than 30 years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and her pal Amy Sky has revealed that she always retained her enthusiasm for life.

The 61-year-old singer told PEOPLE: "I could tell she was frail. And when I asked her how she was, she laughed, and she said, 'I'm alive’. That was her way of telling me that she didn't want to talk about her health, except with those super, super close in her house.

"She didn't want to put out to the world where she was, she didn't believe in labelling things. But she was trying to let me know that her being alive was really not something to take for granted anymore. I knew that she was on the decline."

Two days before she passed away, Olivia’s husband John Easterling called Amy and her songwriting colleague, Beth Nielsen Chapman, to sing down the phone for her.

She said: "We just told her how grateful we were for her. We both loved her and, and we each sang a little bit of a song from ‘Liv On’ to her. And I sang her the chorus of 'Grace and Gratitude', because she always told me ... these are the words I want on my tombstone. Which is, 'Thank you for life, thank you for everything. I stand here in grace and gratitude - and I thank you.' And so I sung that chorus to her and and that was a beautiful way to have closure with her."

Amy also gushed about Olivia’s life "philosophy".

She said: "If I can say one thing about Olivia as a person and as an artist, that was her philosophy was to take life's pain and to make it into into something beautiful - illuminate the path for others. She had a lot of trauma and a lot of those times in her life. And she never felt sorry for herself."