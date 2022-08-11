Dame Emma Thompson believes intimacy co-ordinators are "fantastically important" on film and TV sets.

The award-winning actress has defended intimacy co-ordinators after Sean Bean recently argued that they "spoil the spontaneity" of sex scenes in movies and TV shows.

Emma, 63, told the Australian radio station Nova: "You might find that people go, 'It made me feel comfortable, it made me feel safe, it made me feel as though I was able to do this work.'"

Emma observed that sex scenes have always felt uncomfortable, and she suggested that getting rid of intimacy co-ordinators won't make any meaningful difference to the on-set atmosphere.

She explained: "There's a camera there and a crew. You're not on your own in a hotel room, you're surrounded by a bunch of blokes, mostly. So it's not a comfortable situation full stop."

By contrast, Sean previously questioned the value of intimacy co-ordinators.

The veteran star suggested that performers actually feel inhibited by their presence on set.

He said: "It would inhibit me more because it's drawing attention to things. Somebody saying: 'Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing.'

"I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise."

The 'Game of Thrones' actor also compared the modern approach of filming to making the TV adaptation of 'Lady Chatterley's Lover', which aired in 1993.

Sean - who starred opposite Joely Richardson in the series - explained: "Lady Chatterley was spontaneous. It was a joy. We had a good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual. Because she was married, I was married.

"But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote."