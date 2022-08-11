Lori Harvey used to be a "horrible communicator" in relationships.

The 25-year-old model was previously engaged to soccer star Memphis Depay and has also dated Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan - but Lori has been "actively working" on her communication skills over recent months.

She shared: "I was actually a horrible communicator. I just didn't realise that it was that bad, but I learned. It's something that I've been actively working on."

Lori admits she's now more aware of what she wants from a relationship.

The model also believes she's in a "sexier" place than ever before, having learned from her past romances.

The SKN by LH founder - who is the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey - told the 'Luv2SeeIt' YouTube series: "I'm more mature. I'm in a different headspace, too."

Lori split from Michael earlier this year. But before their break-up, the actor explained that their romance was "real enough" for them to share it with the world.

The celebrity duo decided to make their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, after months of speculation, and Michael subsequently explained why they decided to go public with their romance.

The Hollywood star - who started dating Lori in November 2020 - said at the time: "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.

"Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I'm happy."