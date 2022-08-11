Brooklyn Beckham feels "sad" not to have made it as a soccer player.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was let go from Arsenal's academy at the age of 16, and Brooklyn admits it was hard to walk away from a potential career in the game.

Brooklyn - whose dad captained England and also played the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid - told Variety: "My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two."

Brooklyn has since found a new passion for cooking, and the London-born star would one day love to open a pub on the west coast of the US.

He said: "I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef - I’m always going to be learning about cooking.

"I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because L.A. needs a pub."

Brooklyn is also keen to have a “big family” with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

And Nicola is similarly enthusiastic about the idea.

The 27-year-old actress shared: "We don’t plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day - we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."

Brooklyn is looking forward to the challenge of fatherhood, but he doesn't want to rush his wife.

He said: "I keep saying to my wife, I can’t wait to be a dad. I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want."