Ozzy Osbourne is excited to make a permanent move back to England.

The Black Sabbath frontman is eager to relocate to the land of his birth, having spent decades living on the west coast of the US with his wife Sharon.

The 73-year-old rocker told The Sun newspaper: "I cannot f****** wait to get back. I mean, it’s OK being in America but I’m English."

Ozzy has actually been trying to return home over recent years. But his plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and his health struggles, which included being diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s and testing positive for COVID.

He said: "The reason we haven’t come back sooner is that I couldn’t fly because of COVID and then I couldn’t fly because of this injury."

The ‘Paranoid’ hitmaker intends to bring his “millions of dollars worth” of music recording equipment with him on his return to the UK. He also teased having done “two albums” since falling ill.

Ozzy shared: “I’ve got a million dollars’ worth of stuff including mixing boards, the whole deal.

"I’ve done two albums since I got sick and if I hadn’t had anything to do with music, I’d have gone f****** insane."

Despite his health struggles, Ozzy remains passionate about making music.

He said: “I’m a f***** animal. You can get hold of me and work me as much as you like. I want to wake up and jump out of bed."

Recently, the ‘Hellraiser’ rocker made a return to the UK for the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

And Ozzy relished the experience of playing his "home town".

The music icon said: "Standing on stage in Birmingham, my home town, playing live, it doesn’t get any better than that."