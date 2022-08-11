Tommy Lee appears to have deleted his newly infamous full-frontal picture posted online from his bathroom – which broke Instagram’s nudity rules.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, stunned fans on Thursday (11.08.22) when he shared the no-holds barred image with his 1.4 million Instagram followers, showing him totally nude sitting on a marble floor.

The dad-of-two wore only a silver necklace and angled the camera so his whole face wasn't on show.

Tommy captioned the post: “Ooooopppsss.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their shock at the pic, with one saying: “OH MY GOD.”

A second remarked: “Well I didn’t expect this when I opened Instagram,” while a third said: “TOMMY EXPLAIN YOURSELF RN.”

By Thursday evening the image seemed to have vanished from Tommy’s feed, which was still live.

Unlike Twitter, which permits pornography, Instagram bans nudity on the platform.

It offers a handful of exceptions, such as post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding.

The social media app also states that nude paintings and sculptures are acceptable.

Tommy is known as one of most well-endowed men in Hollywood, and infamous for his sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson – which inspired the series ‘Pam and Tommy’.

The founding member of heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, formed in 1981, married former ‘Baywatch’ actress Pamela in 1995 after knowing her for just 96 hours.

They married on a beach with Pamela in a bikini, but divorced three years later in 1998.

Despite the split, the couple have had an on-off relationship, reuniting after Tommy was released from prison for beating Pamela in 1998, and then again in 2008.

The couple, who share sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 24, were the victim of a stolen sex tape in 1995.

In Tommy’s 2005 autobiography ‘Tommyland’ he says he had a conversation with his private parts about falling for Pamela – a scene recreated in Disney+'s ‘Pam and Tommy’.

Several puppeteers were hired for the scene, with actor Jason Mantzoukas voicing Lee's animatronic genitals.