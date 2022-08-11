Katie Price uses one word to confirm split from fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has split from fiancé Carl Woods.

The former glamour model, 44, confirmed the news after days of rumours to a fan, with a one-word TikTok comment on Thursday. (11.08.22)

One of her followers commented on a video of Katie’s son Harvey, 20, going to work at his grandfather’s fencing company, and asked: “You still with Carl x?”

Katie responded: “No.”

The comment comes days after 33-year-old Carl, launched into a tirade on Instagram in which he denied he and Katie had split and claimed he was “the best f****** fella she’s ever had.”

Rumours had been rife the pair had broken up after it was reported that the mother-of-five publicly announced their romance is over while enjoying a boozy night out.

Carl angrily declared earlier this month the pair were still together and raged he was on a “frontline”.

Filming at Katie’s house, he said: “All of you are full of s***.”

Panning his camera to Katie, he added: “Look, here she is. I’m still at the f****** house. All this, ‘Oh we want her shot of him’. Why don’t you all just f*** off?... so no, we haven't broke up, I’m still at her house so f*** off with your b******* because you know nothing and you pretend.”

He went on: “I’m tired, I’m absolutely tired of being tarnished to be this bad person – and yes I am ranting, because you know what? I’ve suffered months and months and months with it: ‘Oh she’s unhappy with him, she’s unhappy with him.’

“I’m the one that's been made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so f*** off.”

Katie sparked split rumours this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo without Carl.

She also came off social media for “personal reasons”.

It was then claimed that she has been telling people that she is single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: “Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over.”

In a statement on her Instagram earlier this month, Katie said: “I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons.

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx.”

