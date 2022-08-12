Ricki Lake has made her hair transformation public after battling hair loss due to androgenetic alopecia for most of her life.

The 53-year-old ‘Hairspray’ actress shared a before photo with a shaved head, and an after photo with her locks grown in a dramatic one-year change she credited to hair products.

She said in a post: “For those of you who don’t know or don't remember my personal journey. These side by sides show the dramatic success I’ve had using @harklinikken products.

“I’ve been following their simple and easy protocol for over two years now. People ask all the time, I use their shampoo, condition daily and their extract at night.

“I could not be happier with my results and to finally be at peace with my hair loss struggles.”

Showing before and after snaps taken on December 31, 2019 and January 27, 2021, she added: “Pictures are taken just over a year apart.”

The Scandinavian company specialising in hair growth called Harklinikken diagnosed her with the hereditary condition androgenetic alopecia before treating her, according to People.

At the end of last year Ricki said she has learned a lot since revealing her battle with hair loss two years prior and shaving her head.

She added: “Two years ago today I took a leap of faith. I finally surrendered and came out about my decades long struggle with hair loss (and shaved my head.)

“'It was so scary and so liberating. The journey since has been such a gift. Self-love and acceptance has been the great takeaway. And two years later, I sit in total gratitude for the journey.”

The mother-of-two credits her hair loss from the time she spent filming the ‘Hairspray’ movies, and has said online: “Ever since I played Tracy Turnblad in the original ‘Hairspray’ back in 1988 and they triple-processed and teased my then healthy virgin hair every two weeks during filming – my hair was never the same. (Yes, that was all my own hair in the film.) From ‘Hairspray’ to Hairless.'

Mum-of-two Ricki, who has Milo, 25, and Owen, 21, with her ex-husband, Rob Sussman, was also previously married to jewellery designer Christian Evans from 2012 until 2015 – who took his life on February 11, 2017.

Ricki married for the third time earlier this year, tying the knot with her lawyer fiancé Ross Burningham in a backyard wedding after they got engaged in February of 2021.